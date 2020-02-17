Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock traded down $2.33 on Monday, hitting $340.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,197,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,339. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.11. The stock has a market cap of $191.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.