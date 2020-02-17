NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.40, 383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14.

About NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

