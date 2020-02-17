Niemann Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.12 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for 1.7% of Niemann Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 424.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.75. The company had a trading volume of 41,615 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.95 and its 200-day moving average is $118.08. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

