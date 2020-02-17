Niemann Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.33. The company had a trading volume of 42,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,899. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $72.72 and a one year high of $113.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.28.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

