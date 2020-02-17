Niemann Capital Management Inc. Makes New $146,000 Investment in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,872 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AG. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

AG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.60. 3,840,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,030. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

AG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $8.10 to $6.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.97.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

