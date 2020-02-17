Niemann Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP)

Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $517,000.

BATS:SLVP traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 34,208 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

