Nicholas Smedley Buys 268,426 Shares of Respiri Limited (ASX:RSH) Stock

Respiri Limited (ASX:RSH) insider Nicholas Smedley purchased 268,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,547.78 ($15,991.34).

About Respiri

Respiri Limited, a health technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes, medical devices in Australia and Israel. The company produces and sells mobile health applications. Its products include Wheezo, a mobile app, which has asthma management diary, medication usage and reminders, and symptoms and triggers to help asthma sufferers; Wholter, a device for home ambulatory recording of nocturnal wheeze and cough; and AirSonea, a digital stethoscope that is paired to a smartphone app to record breathing sounds accurately.

