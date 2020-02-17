Nexo (NEXO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $18.53 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Bitbns and YoBit. Nexo has a total market cap of $109.21 million and approximately $18.53 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nexo has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.28 or 0.03135769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00237959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00152705 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitbns, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Fatbtc, YoBit, Hotbit, DDEX, Allbit and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.