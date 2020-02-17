Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.46-1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.4-9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.67 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.46-1.56 EPS.

NYSE:NWL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,850,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Consumer Edge downgraded Newell Brands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.78.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

