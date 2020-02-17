Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Stake Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 30,693.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,468,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $28,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $20.10. 7,850,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Consumer Edge downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

