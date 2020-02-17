New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 72,279 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 630,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,279 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $25,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,175,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 917.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 931,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,369,000 after purchasing an additional 707,576 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth $9,759,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 1,402.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 183,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 171,614 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

NASDAQ:HDS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,379. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $36.99 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

