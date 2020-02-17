New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 67,166 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 67,166 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $22,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. UBS Group began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teladoc Health from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $111.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,151. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.03 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $113.16.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

