New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 31,100 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,886,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $24,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Centurylink by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Centurylink by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centurylink by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTL shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.09.

Shares of CTL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,813,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,231,475. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

