New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,800 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $24,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in WP Carey by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WP Carey alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WP Carey stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,925. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.81. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $72.51 and a one year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.