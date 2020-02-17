New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.06 Million Stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 622,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,583 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $24,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1,719.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 165,821 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth $10,456,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,178,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 18.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 40.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

SERV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

Shares of SERV stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $37.66. 1,550,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,124. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.