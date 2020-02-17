New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $23.02 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,574 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $23,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of PHM stock remained flat at $$46.69 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,719. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.