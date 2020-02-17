NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $74.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.26.

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.24. 3,217,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,978. NetApp has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in NetApp by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

