NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Cowen

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.26.

NTAP stock opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. NetApp has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 225.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,671 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,592,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 29.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,502,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,405,000 after buying an additional 570,720 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 411.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,543,000 after buying an additional 483,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $337,192,000 after buying an additional 473,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

