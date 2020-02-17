NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Short Interest Down 8.8% in January

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 745,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. First Analysis downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 128,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $3,118,455.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,947.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $4,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,283,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,986,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,416 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 503.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 867.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 509,745 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

