NEM (XEM) Price Tops $0.0597 on Major Exchanges

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. NEM has a market capitalization of $537.50 million and $53.57 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEM has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000628 BTC on major exchanges including Kuna, YoBit, Upbit and LiteBit.eu.

NEM Profile

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinbe, Crex24, Liquid, Kuna, Bitbns, Exrates, OKEx, B2BX, HitBTC, Zaif, Cryptomate, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, BTC-Alpha, BTC Trade UA, Iquant, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, COSS, Cryptopia, Kryptono, Upbit, YoBit, Bithumb, Coinsuper, Koineks, Huobi, CoinTiger, Indodax and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

