Needham & Company LLC Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $211.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $182.00 to $211.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUBS. UBS Group restated a hold rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.18.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $197.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $137.30 and a 52-week high of $207.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.73 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $1,271,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,933 shares in the company, valued at $106,604,871.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,443 shares of company stock worth $4,312,473. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

