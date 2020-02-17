Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBUS) Shares Up 0.3%

Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBUS)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.95, 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBUS) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,908,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812,133 shares during the period. Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF makes up 14.3% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 99.58% of Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF worth $120,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

