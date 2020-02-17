National Investment Services of America LLC Takes $970,000 Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 69,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $294.57. 450,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,612. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $222.00 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.68 and a 200 day moving average of $264.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

