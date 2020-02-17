National Investment Services of America LLC Takes $970,000 Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 69,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ULTA traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $294.57. 450,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,612. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $222.00 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.68 and a 200 day moving average of $264.63.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.70.
Ulta Beauty Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
