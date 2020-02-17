National Investment Services of America LLC Takes $561,000 Position in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. National Investment Services of America LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Columbus McKinnon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 244.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 116,788 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $103,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $64,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,821 shares of company stock worth $1,537,775 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.24. 96,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,743. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

