National Investment Services of America LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 146,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. National Investment Services of America LLC owned 0.50% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 325,304 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 55,852 shares during the period. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTHR. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:CTHR traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,691. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of -0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.