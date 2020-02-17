National Investment Services of America LLC Purchases Shares of 50,079 A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK)

National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. National Investment Services of America LLC owned about 0.71% of A-Mark Precious Metals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 240,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.72. 2,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 million, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 0.03%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

