National Investment Services of America LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. Danaher comprises about 2.2% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $1,831,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.95. 1,633,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,027. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.23. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The stock has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

