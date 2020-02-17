National Investment Services of America LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.8% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 502,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,643,000 after buying an additional 40,133 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,436,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,630,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

