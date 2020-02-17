National Investment Services of America LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,064 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.91.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.67. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.37 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.