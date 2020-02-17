National Investment Services of America LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,724 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Fortive comprises 1.4% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.81. 1,168,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,159. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

