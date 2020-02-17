National Investment Services of America LLC Buys Shares of 96,570 EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 96,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. National Investment Services of America LLC owned approximately 0.17% of EZCORP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 232,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter worth about $520,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3,894.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 77,887 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.91. 313,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,916. The firm has a market cap of $273.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.75. EZCORP Inc has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). EZCORP had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EZCORP Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

