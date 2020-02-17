National Investment Services of America LLC Acquires New Stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,106,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 149,779 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 569,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,509 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after acquiring an additional 631,979 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 809,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. Nomad Foods Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.