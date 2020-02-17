Narrative (NRVE) Trading Up 132.5% This Week

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Narrative has a total market capitalization of $123,256.00 and $10.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Narrative token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, BiteBTC, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. During the last week, Narrative has traded up 132.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.86 or 0.02783227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00231944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00044569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00145592 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

