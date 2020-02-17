NAGA Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One NAGA token can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, NAGA has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. NAGA has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $638.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00047425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00480651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.47 or 0.06182433 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00066643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00026553 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010389 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, IDEX, Sistemkoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

