Mysale Group (LON:MYSL) Trading 3.4% Higher

Mysale Group PLC (LON:MYSL) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06), 1,782,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4,791% from the average session volume of 36,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.26 ($0.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.67.

In other news, insider Dow Famulak acquired 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £44,000 ($57,879.51).

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail Websites. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, health and beauty products, and homeware items.

