MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,600 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 279,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYRG. BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

MYRG traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,640 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

