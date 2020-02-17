MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTUAY shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Commerzbank lowered MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

OTCMKTS MTUAY traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $153.45. 1,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.10. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $107.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.40.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

