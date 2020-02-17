MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) to report $1.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. MSA Safety reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MSA Safety.

Several brokerages have commented on MSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.70. 116,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,097. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.57 and a 200 day moving average of $119.03. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $96.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

In related news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,795.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

