MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MRC Global by 13.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in MRC Global by 186.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 117.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 98,291 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management raised its stake in MRC Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 233,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MRC Global by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James downgraded shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

MRC stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. MRC Global Inc has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $859.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

