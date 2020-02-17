Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $55.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In related news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.