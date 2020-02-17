Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €11.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.80 ($11.40) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.75 ($11.33).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.49).

