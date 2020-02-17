Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 15,472 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Reata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 691.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 46,817 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.63.

NASDAQ:RETA traded down $4.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,509. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.92 and a 200-day moving average of $157.75. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $257.96.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $388,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,439.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.