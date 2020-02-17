Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 523 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Monro worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monro by 1,348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 357,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 332,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,119,000 after purchasing an additional 189,012 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after purchasing an additional 136,626 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Monro by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 82,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Monro by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 51,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Monro stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.74. 286,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,648. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.51. Monro Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monro Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

