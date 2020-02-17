Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,658 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of WPX Energy worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPX traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,378,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,838. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.29.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WPX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on WPX Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.