Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Generac worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 347.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on shares of Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,612. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.34. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $117.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,500. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

