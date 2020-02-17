Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Frontdoor makes up approximately 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Frontdoor worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTDR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,282,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,801,000 after acquiring an additional 350,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,726,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,090,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,054 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,004,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 461.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 702,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 577,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTDR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.77. 641,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,066. Frontdoor Inc has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

