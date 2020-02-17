Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report sales of $307.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $298.69 million to $317.20 million. Monro reported sales of $287.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Monro stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.74. 286,159 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.51. Monro has a one year low of $59.47 and a one year high of $89.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Monro by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 1,348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 357,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after buying an additional 332,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,119,000 after buying an additional 189,012 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Monro by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

