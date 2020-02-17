Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.28 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 775,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,684. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.