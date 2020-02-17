Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.59. 9,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,998. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. Medalist Diversified REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.94%.

