Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.08. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.36.

Shares of MHK stock traded up $5.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.98. 2,264,567 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.30. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $108.93 and a twelve month high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

